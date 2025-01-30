Healthy Foods To Eat On Empty Stomach

1/7:

Drinking warm lemon water on an empty stomach can help kickstart your metabolism and improve digestion.





/ Image: Freepik

2/7:

Oatmeal is a great source of fibre and can help keep you feeling full throughout the morning.



/ Image: Freepik

3/7:

Greek yogurt is high in protein and probiotics, which can help promote gut health.





/ Image: Freepik

4/7:

Eggs are packed with protein and essential nutrients, making them a filling and nutritious breakfast option.



/ Image: X

5/7:

Green tea is rich in antioxidants and can help boost metabolism and burn fat.





/ Image: Freepik

6/7:

Berries are low in calories and high in fibre, making them a great choice for weight management.



/ Image: Freepik

7/7:

Almonds are a good source of healthy fats, protein, and fibre, making them a satisfying snack on an empty stomach.





/ Image: Pexels