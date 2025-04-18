IPL 2025: Dewald Brevis Brought In By Chennai Super Kings, 'Baby AB' To Replace Injured Pacer Gurjapneet Singh

The Chennai Super Kings have signed South Africa's young prodigy Dewald Brevis as a part of their franchise. He will replace pacer Gurjapneet Singh, who has sustained a season-ending injury. Brevis will compete under MS Dhoni 's leadership in the rest of the IPL 2025 season. He has been brought in for INR 2.2 Crore by the five-time IPL Champions.

Dewald Brevis Brought In By CSK, Replacing Injured Gurjapneet Singh

Dewald Brevis is an exceptional talent who has lit up the fans with his sensational abilities. Touted as ‘Baby AB’ because of his similarities with AB de Villiers' style, he has been a part of the Mumbai Indians before being released ahead of the IPL 2025 season. Brevis went unsold during the Mega Auction. Brevis had earlier sparked intrigue among the fans with a yellow image on his Instagram profile. The word is now official, and Baby AB will compete under MS Dhoni to revive CSK's IPL 2025 campaign.

“Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed South Africa's Dewald Brevis as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Dewald Brevis has played 81 T20s and scored 1787 runs with a highest score of 162. He made his T20I Debut for South Africa in 2023 and has played 2 T20Is so far,” the IPL said in a statement.

CSK Has Already Faced A Lot Of Trouble

The Chennai Super Kings are not having the season they had initially thought of. The franchise is currently in a lean phase after losing five consecutive matches. To add insult to injury, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad sustained a season-ending injury with a hairline fracture on his elbow. MS Dhoni will be leading the side once again in 2025 after handing the reins to Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season.

Now, pacer Gurjapneet Singh would miss out on action, prompting CSK to opt for damage control and bring in Dewald Brevis. The Super Kings need to pull off a strong performance in the game to remain in the race for the title.