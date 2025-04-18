'Arrest Anurag Kashyap' Trends After Director's 'Will P*ss On Brahmins' Comment Flares Up Internet

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is known for his controversial views on various topics, stirred a fresh row when he allegedly claimed on social media that he will "p*ss on Brahmins". This came after he got into a heated spat on Instagram with a social media user who called "Brahmins his father".

This heated exchange allegedly happened on a post that Kashyap shared in support of Phule movie, starring Prateek Gandhi and Patralekhaa as Dalit activists and social reformers Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule. The film has been mired in controversy over its depiction of the Brahmin community. Phule was initially supposed to release on April 11, but its theatrical debut has been pushed to April 25. The film is directed by Ananth Mahadevan.

Anurag Kashyap questioned casteism in India in a long post | Image: X

Anurag posted a long note in support of Phule, questioning whether casteism exists in India or not. He also questioned how movies like Punjab 95 and Dhadak 2, based on controversial subjects like the caste system in India, face censorship and remain unreleased.

Commenting on this post, an Instagram user mocked Kashyap, saying that Brahmins are his father. In reply, the Dev D director allegedly said that he would urinate on Brahmins. “Brahmin pe main m******ga…koi problem?” Kashyap wrote, screenshots of which are now viral on social media.

"Anurag kashyap openly saying this to Brahmins..no outrage???why?? (sic)," commented one, while another said, "Brahmans at the target, this time by Anurag Kashyap (sic)."