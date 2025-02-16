Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
Netravali Bubbling Lake

Updated 19:15 IST, February 16th 2025

Hidden Caves In Goa You Must Explore

Goa offers a hidden geological treasure trove of caves and prehistoric rock formations, waiting to be explored beyond its famous beaches and nightlife.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share

1/7:

Lamagu Caves is located 35 km from Panaji, the Lamgao caves, accessible from October to March, historically served as a hideout during the Portuguese invasion.

/ Image: Indian Tourism

2/7:

Arvalem caves is located 30 km from Panaji, Tambdi Surla features stunning waterfalls during monsoons and ancient caves with Brahmi texts, best visited in winter.

/ Image: Instagram

3/7:

The submerged village of Curdi, accessible only during summer, offers a surreal experience with its ancient caves, ruins, and natural beauty, making it a photographer's paradise.

/ Image: Instagram

4/7:

Located near Kuskem Waterfall in southern Goa, these ancient caves offer a serene and adventurous experience amidst lush green forests and rare wildlife.

/ Image: Instagram

5/7:

Netravali Bubbling Lake is a unique natural wonder where mysterious bubbles emerge in response to sound, caused by underground gases escaping through the water.

/ Image: Instagram

6/7:

Bhagwan Mahavir sanctuary, featuring ancient caves and stunning rock formations, offers a glimpse into the region's geological past, making the hike through the forest a worthwhile adventure.

/ Image: Instagram

7/7:

Bhagwan Mahaveer Sanctuary and its Caves, home to ancient caves and stunning rock formations, offers a glimpse into the region's geological past, making the hike through the forest..

/ Image: Instagram

Published 19:15 IST, February 16th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: