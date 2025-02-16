Hidden Caves In Goa You Must Explore

1/7:

Lamagu Caves is located 35 km from Panaji, the Lamgao caves, accessible from October to March, historically served as a hideout during the Portuguese invasion.

Arvalem caves is located 30 km from Panaji, Tambdi Surla features stunning waterfalls during monsoons and ancient caves with Brahmi texts, best visited in winter.

The submerged village of Curdi, accessible only during summer, offers a surreal experience with its ancient caves, ruins, and natural beauty, making it a photographer's paradise.

Located near Kuskem Waterfall in southern Goa, these ancient caves offer a serene and adventurous experience amidst lush green forests and rare wildlife.

Netravali Bubbling Lake is a unique natural wonder where mysterious bubbles emerge in response to sound, caused by underground gases escaping through the water.

Bhagwan Mahavir sanctuary, featuring ancient caves and stunning rock formations, offers a glimpse into the region's geological past, making the hike through the forest a worthwhile adventure.

