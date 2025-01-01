Published 14:48 IST, January 2nd 2025
Kashmiri Kahwa- Tulsi Adrak Chai, Winter Special Regional Teas Across India
India's fertile land produces diverse tea varieties, including Kashmiri kahwa and spiced tea, enjoyed worldwide for warmth and cosiness in winter.
Kahwa, a Kashmir Valley tea, is a traditional beverage made from green tea leaves, spices, nuts, and topped with saffron and almonds, perfect for cold seasons./ Image: Freepik
Masala chai, a popular Indian tea, is made with black tea, milk, sugar, and spices like cloves, ginger, cardamom, and cinnamon, prepared by steeping, straining, and serving hot./ Image: Freepik
Tulsi-adrak chai is a popular herbal tea in Uttar Pradesh, combining ginger's warming and tulsi's health benefits, particularly enjoyed in winter./ Image: Freepik
Sulaimani chai, a Kerala-style tangy black tea, is a perfect post-dinner or warm winter beverage, brewed with cardamom and lemon juice./ Image: Freepik
Gur-gulabh ki chai, a popular Rajasthani tea, is a blend of rose and jaggery, known for its cooling effects and pleasant scent.
Gurmar tea, a traditional Maharashtra herbal beverage, regulates blood sugar levels by steeping dried or fresh gurmar leaves in boiling water, offering warmth and well-being./ Image: Freepik
Midday chai, a Kashmiri dish with a pink color, is a salty, milky tea traditionally served with Kashmiri bread and nuts in winter to maintain body warmth./ Image: Freepik
