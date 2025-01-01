Kashmiri Kahwa- Tulsi Adrak Chai, Winter Special Regional Teas Across India

1/7:

Kahwa, a Kashmir Valley tea, is a traditional beverage made from green tea leaves, spices, nuts, and topped with saffron and almonds, perfect for cold seasons.

Masala chai, a popular Indian tea, is made with black tea, milk, sugar, and spices like cloves, ginger, cardamom, and cinnamon, prepared by steeping, straining, and serving hot.

Tulsi-adrak chai is a popular herbal tea in Uttar Pradesh, combining ginger's warming and tulsi's health benefits, particularly enjoyed in winter.

Sulaimani chai, a Kerala-style tangy black tea, is a perfect post-dinner or warm winter beverage, brewed with cardamom and lemon juice.

Gur-gulabh ki chai, a popular Rajasthani tea, is a blend of rose and jaggery, known for its cooling effects and pleasant scent.



Gurmar tea, a traditional Maharashtra herbal beverage, regulates blood sugar levels by steeping dried or fresh gurmar leaves in boiling water, offering warmth and well-being.

Midday chai, a Kashmiri dish with a pink color, is a salty, milky tea traditionally served with Kashmiri bread and nuts in winter to maintain body warmth.

