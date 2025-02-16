Updated 19:14 IST, February 16th 2025
Mahashivratri 2025: Til Ke Laddu-Gajar Ka Halwa, Foods To Offer To Lord Shiva
Makar Sankranti, a vibrant harvest festival, is celebrated with traditional delicacies. Here are some favourite dishes that you can eat.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
Share
1/7:
Peanut Chikki is a crunchy, sweet, and nutty treat made with roasted peanuts and july, symbolizing warmth and energy during Makar Sankaranti celebrations./ Image: Freepik
2/7:
Til Ke Laddu, a traditional Makar Sankranti sweet, combines roasted sesame seeds and jaggery for a warm, nutty flavor and chewy texture, symbolizing togetherness and good health./ Image: Freepik
3/7:
Besan Ladoo, a classic Indian sweet, is a melt-in-the-mouth treat made with roasted gram flour, ghee, and sugar, symbolizing sweetness and joy during Makar Sankranti celebrations./ Image: Freepik
4/7:
Puran Poli is a sweet, stuffed flatbread filled with chana dal and jaggery, symbolizing India's rich culinary heritage and a beloved delicacy during Makar Sankranti celebrations./ Image: Freepik
5/7:
Sabudana Khichdi is a light, flavorful, and energizing dish made with tapioca pearls, peanuts, and spices, making it a popular choice for Makar Sankranti celebrations and fasting occasions./ Image: Freepik
6/7:
Rice Kheer is a creamy, sweet, and aromatic dessert made with rice, milk, and sugar, symbolizing prosperity and sweetness during Makar Sankranti celebrations./ Image: Freepik
7/7:
Tamarind Rice is a tangy and aromatic South Indian dish made with tamarind pulp, cooked rice, and spices, symbolizing simplicity and tradition during Makar Sankranti celebrations./ Image: Freepik
Published 19:14 IST, February 16th 2025