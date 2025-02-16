Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
Tamarind rice

Updated 19:14 IST, February 16th 2025

Mahashivratri 2025: Til Ke Laddu-Gajar Ka Halwa, Foods To Offer To Lord Shiva

Makar Sankranti, a vibrant harvest festival, is celebrated with traditional delicacies. Here are some favourite dishes that you can eat.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share

1/7:

Peanut Chikki is a crunchy, sweet, and nutty treat made with roasted peanuts and july, symbolizing warmth and energy during Makar Sankaranti celebrations.

/ Image: Freepik

2/7:

Til Ke Laddu, a traditional Makar Sankranti sweet, combines roasted sesame seeds and jaggery for a warm, nutty flavor and chewy texture, symbolizing togetherness and good health.

/ Image: Freepik

3/7:

Besan Ladoo, a classic Indian sweet, is a melt-in-the-mouth treat made with roasted gram flour, ghee, and sugar, symbolizing sweetness and joy during Makar Sankranti celebrations.

/ Image: Freepik

4/7:

Puran Poli is a sweet, stuffed flatbread filled with chana dal and jaggery, symbolizing India's rich culinary heritage and a beloved delicacy during Makar Sankranti celebrations.

/ Image: Freepik

5/7:

Sabudana Khichdi is a light, flavorful, and energizing dish made with tapioca pearls, peanuts, and spices, making it a popular choice for Makar Sankranti celebrations and fasting occasions.

/ Image: Freepik

6/7:

Rice Kheer is a creamy, sweet, and aromatic dessert made with rice, milk, and sugar, symbolizing prosperity and sweetness during Makar Sankranti celebrations.

/ Image: Freepik

7/7:

Tamarind Rice is a tangy and aromatic South Indian dish made with tamarind pulp, cooked rice, and spices, symbolizing simplicity and tradition during Makar Sankranti celebrations.

/ Image: Freepik

Published 19:14 IST, February 16th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: