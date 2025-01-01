Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
Financial resolutions 2025

Published 14:50 IST, January 2nd 2025

New Year 2025: 10 Smart Financial Resolutions For The New Year

Adopting a well-planned financial strategy is crucial for navigating challenges and achieving financial success in today's dynamic environment.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk

1/10:

To ensure effective financial planning, commit to monthly savings by setting a target, disciplinedly sticking to it, and automating transfers from checking to savings accounts.

/ Image: Freepik

2/10:

Track monthly expenses in the new year, identifying unnecessary ones using budgeting apps or a notebook to stay within your budget.

/ Image: Freepik

3/10:

To optimize your financial planning, consider your financial goals, understand asset classes like stocks, bonds, commodities, and real estate, and evaluate diverse investment strategies.

/ Image: Freepik

4/10:

Starting an emergency fund early in the year ensures financial security during unexpected situations, saving at least six to twelve months' worth of expenses. 

/ Image: Freepik

5/10:

Don't overlook retirement planning; adopt an organized approach to saving, explore government-backed schemes like EPF and NPS, and explore other investment options.

/ Image: Freepik

6/10:

Maximize income tax by utilizing government deductions and exemptions through investment instruments like PPF, LIC, NPS, and ELSS, thereby reducing financial burden.

/ Image: Freepik

7/10:

Liquid funds provide immediate financial access, offering liquidity and flexibility, despite slightly lower returns compared to long-term investments.

/ Image: Freepik

8/10:

Life, health, disability, and other essential insurance policies are vital safeguards against life's uncertainties. Adequate insurance coverage ensures financial protection for you. 

/ Image: Freepik

9/10:

Avoid high-return investments or pressure to act hastily. Conduct thorough research and evaluate potential investments cautiously to make informed financial decisions.

/ Image: Freepik

10/10:

Rising interest rates have increased the cost of high-interest debt, making it essential to prioritize debt repayment in 2025 for financial stability and flexibility.

/ Image: Freepik

Updated 14:50 IST, January 2nd 2025

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.