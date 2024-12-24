Try THESE 7 Makeup Ideas This New Year Celebrations

1/7:

Mocha mousse, is a chic and timeless colour that can be effortlessly incorporated into makeup, fashion, lifestyle.



/ Image: Instagram

2/7:

Experiment with bold eye makeup trends by experimenting with navy blue shades, paired with silver for added flair, and ditch the traditional brown smokey eye.



/ Image: Instagram

3/7:

Peach and gold makeup create a flattering, soft, luminous glow, enhancing Indian skin tone and exuding sophistication, while a pop of gold shimmer adds festive touch.



/ Image: Instagram

4/7:

The burgundy makeup trend enhances drama and sophistication by pairing deep burgundy lips with berry accents, bright red lip liner, and simple eyes with a wash of color or soft-smoky eyeliner.



/ Image: Instagram

5/7:

Bold red lips and shimmering gold eyes are a universally flattering combination, especially when paired with Indian ethnic wear, making it a fail-safe option.



/ Image: Instagram

6/7:

Pink is playful, fresh, flattering, and party-ready. Its versatility in makeup, photography, and lip colour options make it a versatile choice.

/ Image: Freepik

7/7:

Experiment with festival makeup chic with holographic liner or duo chrome eyeshadow for a modern twist. These eyeshadows reflect light beautifully, creating ethereal, multi-dimensional looks.



/ Image: instagram