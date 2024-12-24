Published 21:27 IST, December 25th 2024
Try THESE 7 Makeup Ideas This New Year Celebrations
December is a magical time, but New Year's Eve plans are now in order. This article provides 8 New Year's Eve-appropriate makeup looks, from bold to subtle.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
1/7:
Mocha mousse, is a chic and timeless colour that can be effortlessly incorporated into makeup, fashion, lifestyle.
2/7:
Experiment with bold eye makeup trends by experimenting with navy blue shades, paired with silver for added flair, and ditch the traditional brown smokey eye.
3/7:
Peach and gold makeup create a flattering, soft, luminous glow, enhancing Indian skin tone and exuding sophistication, while a pop of gold shimmer adds festive touch.
4/7:
The burgundy makeup trend enhances drama and sophistication by pairing deep burgundy lips with berry accents, bright red lip liner, and simple eyes with a wash of color or soft-smoky eyeliner.
5/7:
Bold red lips and shimmering gold eyes are a universally flattering combination, especially when paired with Indian ethnic wear, making it a fail-safe option.
6/7:
Pink is playful, fresh, flattering, and party-ready. Its versatility in makeup, photography, and lip colour options make it a versatile choice./ Image: Freepik
7/7:
Experiment with festival makeup chic with holographic liner or duo chrome eyeshadow for a modern twist. These eyeshadows reflect light beautifully, creating ethereal, multi-dimensional looks.
Updated 21:27 IST, December 25th 2024