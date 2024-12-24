Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
Barbie Inspired make up

Published 21:27 IST, December 25th 2024

Try THESE 7 Makeup Ideas This New Year Celebrations

December is a magical time, but New Year's Eve plans are now in order. This article provides 8 New Year's Eve-appropriate makeup looks, from bold to subtle.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk

1/7:

Mocha mousse, is a chic and timeless colour that can be effortlessly incorporated into makeup, fashion, lifestyle. 
 

/ Image: Instagram

2/7:

Experiment with bold eye makeup trends by experimenting with navy blue shades, paired with silver for added flair, and ditch the traditional brown smokey eye.
 

/ Image: Instagram

3/7:

Peach and gold makeup create a flattering, soft, luminous glow, enhancing Indian skin tone and exuding sophistication, while a pop of gold shimmer adds festive touch.
 

/ Image: Instagram

4/7:

The burgundy makeup trend enhances drama and sophistication by pairing deep burgundy lips with berry accents, bright red lip liner, and simple eyes with a wash of color or soft-smoky eyeliner.
 

/ Image: Instagram

5/7:

Bold red lips and shimmering gold eyes are a universally flattering combination, especially when paired with Indian ethnic wear, making it a fail-safe option.
 

/ Image: Instagram

6/7:

Pink is playful, fresh, flattering, and party-ready. Its versatility in makeup, photography, and lip colour options make it a versatile choice.

/ Image: Freepik

7/7:

Experiment with festival makeup chic with holographic liner or duo chrome eyeshadow for a modern twist. These eyeshadows reflect light beautifully, creating ethereal, multi-dimensional looks. 
 

/ Image: instagram

Updated 21:27 IST, December 25th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.