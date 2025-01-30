Published 18:42 IST, January 30th 2025
Planning A Winter Wedding? Know The Dos And Don’ts
Nearly 75% of weddings take place during Winters. From winter's romantic ambiance to stylish fashion, planning a winter wedding involves do's and don'ts.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
1/7:
Do's (Learn the customs)
Indian weddings, particularly Hindu ones, are renowned for their vibrant rituals, each ceremony, including the Mehndi, Saptapadi, and vow recitation./ Image: freepik
2/7:
Do's (Enjoy the food)
Guests are encouraged to participate in the wedding feast, embracing Hindu food with an open mind, as it signifies approval and best wishes for the couple./ Image: Freepik
3/7:
(Do's )Dress Modestly
Indian wedding guests are expected to dress modestly, with traditional attire like sari or lehenga for females and suits and sherwani for men.
4/7:
Don't
To save time after a wedding, consider using an online registry and shipping items directly to the bride and groom.
5/7:
Don't
Unusual Timings
Indian weddings are often scheduled at unusual hours, with astrology suggesting an auspicious time of 2 or 3 am, particularly in north India.
6/7:
Don't
Traditional Indian attire includes various styles beyond the iconic sari, such as lehengas, anarkalis, and more, each with its unique draping and design./ Image: Freepik
7/7:
Don't
Failing to have a contingency plan for unexpected weather conditions that can leave your winter wedding celebration vulnerable to last-minute disruptions./ Image: Freepik
Updated 18:42 IST, January 30th 2025