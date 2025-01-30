Planning A Winter Wedding? Know The Dos And Don’ts

1/7:

Do's (Learn the customs)

Indian weddings, particularly Hindu ones, are renowned for their vibrant rituals, each ceremony, including the Mehndi, Saptapadi, and vow recitation.

Do's (Enjoy the food)

Guests are encouraged to participate in the wedding feast, embracing Hindu food with an open mind, as it signifies approval and best wishes for the couple.

(Do's )Dress Modestly

Indian wedding guests are expected to dress modestly, with traditional attire like sari or lehenga for females and suits and sherwani for men.



Don't

To save time after a wedding, consider using an online registry and shipping items directly to the bride and groom.



Don't

Unusual Timings

Indian weddings are often scheduled at unusual hours, with astrology suggesting an auspicious time of 2 or 3 am, particularly in north India.



Don't

Traditional Indian attire includes various styles beyond the iconic sari, such as lehengas, anarkalis, and more, each with its unique draping and design.

Don't

Failing to have a contingency plan for unexpected weather conditions that can leave your winter wedding celebration vulnerable to last-minute disruptions.

