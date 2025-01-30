Search icon
Indian wedding Guide

Published 18:42 IST, January 30th 2025

Planning A Winter Wedding? Know The Dos And Don’ts

Nearly 75% of weddings take place during Winters. From winter's romantic ambiance to stylish fashion, planning a winter wedding involves do's and don'ts.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk

1/7:

Do's (Learn the customs)

Indian weddings, particularly Hindu ones, are renowned for their vibrant rituals, each ceremony, including the Mehndi, Saptapadi, and vow recitation.

/ Image: freepik

2/7:

Do's  (Enjoy the food)

Guests are encouraged to participate in the wedding feast, embracing Hindu food with an open mind, as it signifies approval and best wishes for the couple.

/ Image: Freepik

3/7:

(Do's )Dress Modestly

Indian wedding guests are expected to dress modestly, with traditional attire like sari or lehenga for females and suits and sherwani for men.
 

/ Image: Freepik

4/7:

Don't

To save time after a wedding, consider using an online registry and shipping items directly to the bride and groom. 
 

/ Image: Freepik

5/7:

Don't

Unusual Timings

Indian weddings are often scheduled at unusual hours, with astrology suggesting an auspicious time of 2 or 3 am, particularly in north India.
 

/ Image: Freepik

6/7:

Don't

Traditional Indian attire includes various styles beyond the iconic sari, such as lehengas, anarkalis, and more, each with its unique draping and design.

/ Image: Freepik

7/7:

Don't

Failing to have a contingency plan for unexpected weather conditions that can leave your winter wedding celebration vulnerable to last-minute disruptions.

/ Image: Freepik

Updated 18:42 IST, January 30th 2025

