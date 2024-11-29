Planning For A Weekend Getaway? Lesser-Known Destinations For A Fun Family Vacation

1/7:

Om Beach, a serene alternative to Goa, offers beautiful beaches, water sports, temples, and local seafood, perfect for family getaways and coastal Karnataka experiences.

/ Image: Freepik

2/7:

Jaipur, Rajasthan's capital, offers a diverse experience with its forts, palaces, history, and culture. Visitors can enjoy elephant rides, puppet shows, handicraft bazaars.

/ Image: Instagram

3/7:

Darjeeling, globally renowned for its tea production, stunning Kanchenjunga mountain views, rich cultural and natural heritage, and the UN-recognized toy train, is a global tourist destination.



/ Image: Holidify

4/7:

Ziro Valley, in the eastern Himalayas, is renowned for its verdancy and Apatani tribe culture, offering scenic walks, rice fields, and traditional dance performances during September.



/ Image: Freepik

5/7:

Patan is renowned for its Patola sarees, history, Rani ki Vav, UNESCO World Heritage Site, and authentic Gujarati thalis, making it an ideal culturally immersive holiday destination for families.



/ Image: Freepik

6/7:

Majuli, the world's largest river island, offers stunning landscapes, colorful traditions, boat rides, ancient monasteries, and traditional Assamese festivals.



/ Image: Freepik

7/7:

Kanha National Park offers nature enthusiasts the chance to witness wild tiger viewing and participate in a family safari, showcasing rich biodiversity for both children and adults.



/ Image: Freepik