Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
Jaipur, Rajasthan

Published 15:22 IST, November 30th 2024

Planning For A Weekend Getaway? Lesser-Known Destinations For A Fun Family Vacation

Explore lesser-known destinations in India for a refreshing weekend getaway, offering unique experiences and avoiding crowds. Here are some fantastic options.

Reported by: disha sharma

1/7:

Om Beach, a serene alternative to Goa, offers beautiful beaches, water sports, temples, and local seafood, perfect for family getaways and coastal Karnataka experiences.

/ Image: Freepik

2/7:

Jaipur, Rajasthan's capital, offers a diverse experience with its forts, palaces, history, and culture. Visitors can enjoy elephant rides, puppet shows, handicraft bazaars.

/ Image: Instagram

3/7:

Darjeeling, globally renowned for its tea production, stunning Kanchenjunga mountain views, rich cultural and natural heritage, and the UN-recognized toy train, is a global tourist destination.
 

/ Image: Holidify

4/7:

Ziro Valley, in the eastern Himalayas, is renowned for its verdancy and Apatani tribe culture, offering scenic walks, rice fields, and traditional dance performances during September.
 

/ Image: Freepik

5/7:

Patan is renowned for its Patola sarees, history, Rani ki Vav, UNESCO World Heritage Site, and authentic Gujarati thalis, making it an ideal culturally immersive holiday destination for families.
 

/ Image: Freepik

6/7:

Majuli, the world's largest river island, offers stunning landscapes, colorful traditions, boat rides, ancient monasteries, and traditional Assamese festivals. 
 

/ Image: Freepik

7/7:

Kanha National Park offers nature enthusiasts the chance to witness wild tiger viewing and participate in a family safari, showcasing rich biodiversity for both children and adults.
 

/ Image: Freepik

Updated 15:40 IST, November 30th 2024

Recommended

PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
Jesus Continues Goalscoring Riot As Arsenal Win 5-1 In Premier League
SportFit
UP CM Adityanath Holds 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur
India News
'Classy' Genelia Reacts To Sonam's Jibe Calling Her 'Whatever' People
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.