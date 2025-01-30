Stay Cozy And Relaxed: Winter Self-Care Routine

1/7:

To combat winter sniffles, consume Vitamin C and D, citrus fruits, leafy greens, fortified foods, and daily supplements to support the immune system during cold weather.

/ Image: Pexels

2/7:

Actively participating in cold weather activities like walks, indoor workouts, yoga, pilates, or home-based strength training can boost mood, improve circulation, and combat infections.

/ Image: Unsplash

3/7:

Staying hydrated is crucial in winter, even during colder weather. Drinking water throughout the day and enjoying warm herbal teas or soups can help prevent dehydration.

/ Image: Unsplash

4/7:

Winter is ideal for ensuring quality sleep, aiming for 7-9 hours per night for immune function, mood regulation, and overall health. Relax with a warm bath or calming book.

/ Image: Pexels

5/7:

Cold, dry air can cause skin dryness, irritation, and crackedness. Use moisturiser, protect lips with balm, and wear gloves for chapped hands.

/ Image: Freepik

6/7:

Winter blues, or Seasonal Affective Disorder, can be managed by incorporating natural light, social connections, and enjoyable activities, and seeking professional support if mood slips.

/ Image: Freepik

7/7:

Maintaining social connections during winter is crucial for emotional and mental well-being. Organize virtual meetups, online classes, or walk with friends for a healthy, happy winter.



/ Image: Freepik