Thanksgiving Detox: How To Bounce Back From The Big Meal
Thanksgiving is a time to appreciate life's blessings and love, but it can also lead to overindulgence and feelings of guilt. To detox, follow these tips.
Drinking lemon and cucumber water post Thanksgiving can aid in weight loss by reducing hunger and cravings, as cucumbers have few calories./ Image: Freepik
Mix honey syrup, bourbon whiskey, and lemon juice in a shaker, shake vigorously for 30 seconds, strain into glasses, and garnish with lemon peel for thanksgiving./ Image: Freepik
Coconut water is versatile and can be enjoyed anytime, day or night. Early morning consumption with lauric acid boosts immunity, metabolism, and weight loss./ Image: Freepik
Chia seed water, consumed on an empty stomach, is a beneficial morning beverage due to its high fibre and water content, which can aid in weight loss./ Image: Freepik
Beet juice can enhance stamina, improve exercise duration, enhance blood flow, and lower blood pressure due to its high content of nitrates./ Image: Freepik
The drink, combines fizzy ginger, mint, tart lime juice, and sweet lychee fruit, can be paired with 2 oz ounce of rum for a unique cocktail experience./ Image: Freepik
Pomegranate juice is best consumed in the morning as most nutrients are assimilated when the stomach is empty, making it a preferred choice./ Image: Freepik
