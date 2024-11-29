Search icon
Beet Juice

Published 15:20 IST, November 30th 2024

Thanksgiving Detox: How To Bounce Back From The Big Meal

Thanksgiving is a time to appreciate life's blessings and love, but it can also lead to overindulgence and feelings of guilt. To detox, follow these tips.

Reported by: disha sharma

1/7:

Drinking lemon and cucumber water post Thanksgiving can aid in weight loss by reducing hunger and cravings, as cucumbers have few calories.

/ Image: Freepik

2/7:

Mix honey syrup, bourbon whiskey, and lemon juice in a shaker, shake vigorously for 30 seconds, strain into glasses, and garnish with lemon peel for thanksgiving. 

/ Image: Freepik

3/7:

Coconut water is versatile and can be enjoyed anytime, day or night. Early morning consumption with lauric acid boosts immunity, metabolism, and weight loss.

/ Image: Freepik

4/7:

Chia seed water, consumed on an empty stomach, is a beneficial morning beverage due to its high fibre and water content, which can aid in weight loss.

/ Image: Freepik

5/7:

Beet juice can enhance stamina, improve exercise duration, enhance blood flow, and lower blood pressure due to its high content of nitrates.

/ Image: Freepik

6/7:

The drink, combines fizzy ginger, mint, tart lime juice, and sweet lychee fruit, can be paired with 2 oz ounce of rum for a unique cocktail experience.

/ Image: Freepik

7/7:

Pomegranate juice is best consumed in the morning as most nutrients are assimilated when the stomach is empty, making it a preferred choice.

/ Image: Freepik

Updated 15:41 IST, November 30th 2024

