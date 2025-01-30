Published 18:40 IST, January 30th 2025
Top Hills And Mountains Weekend Getaways Near Delhi
Looking for a quick Hills & Mountains weekend getaway from Delhi during Valentine day in February? Here are some fantastic options.
Corbett is a top tourist destination for adventure, wildlife, and relaxation, offering activities like elephant safari, rafting, and jeep safari, best visited from October to February./ Image: jimcorbettnationalparkofficial/instagram
Lansdowne, with its serene hills, tranquil lakes, and picturesque views, is an ideal romantic getaway for couples in February./ Image: uttarakhandtourism
Mussoorie, the Queen of Hills, with its breathtaking views, scenic walks, and romantic ambiance, is a perfect destination for couples to visit in February./ Image: Freepik
Dhanaulti, a serene hill station, is a famous romantic getaway in February, offering breathtaking views, tranquil atmosphere, and picturesque landscapes./ Image: Freepik
Nainital, with its enchanting lake, picturesque surroundings, and romantic boat rides, is a perfect destination for couples to visit in February./ Image: Freepik
Kasauli, a charming hill station, is a romantic getaway in February, offering scenic views, cozy walks, and a tranquil atmosphere, making it perfect for couples./ Image: Freepik
Updated 19:00 IST, January 30th 2025