The Top 5 Goalkeepers In The World

Published 13:53 IST, February 13th 2025

Alisson, Emi Martinez And More: Know Who Are The Top 5 Goalkeepers In The World Right Now

Here is a list of the top five goalkeepers in the world right now that includes the likes of Alisson and Emi Martinez.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk

1/5:

Alisson Becker, the Liverpool and Brazil goalkeeper is as reliable as they come. He has been the best goalkeeper in the EPL ever since he joined in 2018.

/ Image: AP

2/5:

Thibaut Courtois has been Real Madrid's goalkeeper for a long time. He has cemented himself as one of the best in the business and has won several titles.  

/ Image: AP

3/5:

Manchester City's Ederson is one of the best in not just the EPL but in the world too. He has been key to Manchester City's success in the Premier League and the Champions League. 

/ Image: AP

4/5:

David Raya is Arsenal's first choice keeper. His abilities to provide accurate long balls and not crack under pressure make him an amazing goalkeeper. 

/ Image: AP

5/5:

Emi Martinez is Argentina's and Aston Villa's goalkeeper. He won the best goalkeeper award and the Yashin Trophy which cement his status as one of the best goalkeepers around. 

/ Image: AP

Updated 13:53 IST, February 13th 2025

