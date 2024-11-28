Search icon
MS Dhoni

Published 12:55 IST, November 28th 2024

From Dhoni To Brad Hogg, The Top 5 Oldest Players To Play In The IPL

Here is a list of the top 5 oldest players to feature in the Indian Premier League over the years.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk

1/5:

Brad Hogg is the oldest player to feature in the IPL. He was 45 years 92 days old when he made his last IPL appearance. 

/ Image: BCCI

2/5:

Pravin Tambe comes in at second. He was 44 years 219 days whe he last played in the IPL league. 

/ Image: BCCI

3/5:

MS Dhoni comes in at third. He is still currently playing in the IPL and will feature in 2025. In the last CSK match in 2024, he was 42 years 248 days. 

/ Image: AP

4/5:

Muttiah Muralitharan is one of the greatest bowlers of all time. He played his last IPL match at the age of 42 years 35 days. 

/ Image: BCCI

5/5:

Imran Tahir is the youngest person on this list as he played his last IPL match at the age 42 years 29 days.

/ Image: BCCI

Updated 12:55 IST, November 28th 2024

