Published 14:04 IST, January 13th 2025
IN PICTURES: FC Barcelona's Massive Win Against Real Madrid In The Spanish Super Cup Final
FC Barcelona thrashed arch-rivals Real Madrid 5-2 in their Spanish Super Cup finals match.
- Galleries
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
1/6:
Kylian Mbappe celebrates his opening goal against Barcelona. It was also Mbappe's first El Clasico goal./ Image: AP
2/6:
Lamine Yamal celebrates his goal against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final./ Image: AP
3/6:
Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde celebrate Barcelona's goal against Real Madrid in the finals./ Image: AP
4/6:
Robert Lewandowski with his winners medal after Barcelona's 5-2 win against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final./ Image: AP
5/6:
Real Madrid players walk off the pitch after losing the Super Cup finals against FC Barcelona./ Image: AP
6/6:
FC Barcelona players and president Joan Laporta lift the Spanish Super Cup trophy./ Image: AP
