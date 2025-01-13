Search icon
FC Barcelona's 5-2 Thrashing Of Real Madrid In Spanish Super Cup Final

Published 14:04 IST, January 13th 2025

IN PICTURES: FC Barcelona's Massive Win Against Real Madrid In The Spanish Super Cup Final

FC Barcelona thrashed arch-rivals Real Madrid 5-2 in their Spanish Super Cup finals match.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk

1/6:

Kylian Mbappe celebrates his opening goal against Barcelona. It was also Mbappe's first El Clasico goal.

/ Image: AP

2/6:

Lamine Yamal celebrates his goal against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final.

/ Image: AP

3/6:

Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde celebrate Barcelona's goal against Real Madrid in the finals. 

/ Image: AP

4/6:

Robert Lewandowski with his winners medal after Barcelona's 5-2 win against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final. 

/ Image: AP

5/6:

Real Madrid players walk off the pitch after losing the Super Cup finals against FC Barcelona. 

/ Image: AP

6/6:

FC Barcelona players and president Joan Laporta lift the Spanish Super Cup trophy. 

/ Image: AP

Updated 14:04 IST, January 13th 2025

