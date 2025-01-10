Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
The Top 7 Active Players With Most Assists In Football

Published 14:36 IST, January 10th 2025

Messi, Ronaldo And More! The Top 7 Active Players With Most Assists In Football

Here are the top 7 active footballers with the most assists in football.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk

1/7:

1. Lionel Messi tops the chart for most assists. He has a total of 379 assists. 

/ Image: AP

2/7:

2. Kevin De Bruyne comes in at number two on the list. The Man City man has provided 306 career assists so far. 

/ Image: AP

3/7:

3. Angel Di Maria comes in at number three on the list. He has provided a total of 273 assists. 

/ Image: AP

4/7:

4. Thomas Muller comes in at number four. He has a total of 276 assists to his name. 

/ Image: AP

5/7:

5. Luis Suarez, the former Barcelona and now Inter Miami striker has 260 assists to his name. 

/ Image: AP

6/7:

6. Cristiano Ronaldo comes in at number six. He has a total of 246 assists to his name as he continues to play for Al Nassr.

/ Image: AP

7/7:

7. Neymar comes in at seventh. The Brazilian wonder has 220 assists so far in his career.

/ Image: AP

Updated 14:36 IST, January 10th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: