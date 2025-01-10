Messi, Ronaldo And More! The Top 7 Active Players With Most Assists In Football

1/7:

1. Lionel Messi tops the chart for most assists. He has a total of 379 assists.

/ Image: AP

2/7:

2. Kevin De Bruyne comes in at number two on the list. The Man City man has provided 306 career assists so far.

/ Image: AP

3/7:

3. Angel Di Maria comes in at number three on the list. He has provided a total of 273 assists.

/ Image: AP

4/7:

4. Thomas Muller comes in at number four. He has a total of 276 assists to his name.

/ Image: AP

5/7:

5. Luis Suarez, the former Barcelona and now Inter Miami striker has 260 assists to his name.

/ Image: AP

6/7:

6. Cristiano Ronaldo comes in at number six. He has a total of 246 assists to his name as he continues to play for Al Nassr.

/ Image: AP

7/7:

7. Neymar comes in at seventh. The Brazilian wonder has 220 assists so far in his career.

/ Image: AP