Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer And More: The Top 5 Most Expensive Players In The IPL 2025 Auction
Here is a list of the five most expensive players sold in the recently concluded IPL 2025 auction.
- Rishabh Pant was the most expensive player to be sold not just in this auction but in IPL history. He fetched 27 Crores to go to LSG.
2. Shreyas Iyer came in at second. He fetched a whopping 26.75 crores as he was sold to Punjab Kings./ Image: BCCI
3. Venkatesh Iyer came in as the third most expensive player. He was picked up by KKR for 23.75 Crores./ Image: BCCI
4. Arshdeep Singh came in fourth. He was picked up by Punjab Kings and took home 18 Crores./ Image: BCCI
5. Yuzvendra Chahal was the fifth most expensive player to be sold. He got 18 Crores as he joined Punjab Kings./ Image: BCCI
