Photos capture how wildfires are ravaging through Southern California 3 days after igniting

Published 21:31 IST, January 9th 2025

Photos Capture Extent Of California Wildfire

Major wildfires around Los Angeles raged on Thursday as firefighters struggled to put out blazes three days after they began with strong winds.

Reported by: Republic World

1/10:

The Palisades Fire burns a beachfront property Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Malibu, Calif

/ Image: AP

2/10:

A resident hoses down hot spots in a fire-ravaged property after the Palisades Fire swept through in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025

/ Image: AP

3/10:

Megan Mantia, left, and her boyfriend Thomas, return to Mantia's fire-damaged home after the Eaton Fire swept through, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. 

/ Image: AP

4/10:

Firefighters work from a deck as the Palisades Fire burns a beachfront property Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. 

/ Image: AP

5/10:

Fire crews battle the Eaton Fire on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Altadena, Calif.

/ Image: AP

6/10:

Water is dropped by helicopter on the burning Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.

/ Image: AP

7/10:

Pedestrians help a firefighter stretch a hose as an apartment building burns, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in the Altadena section of Pasadena, Calif. 

/ Image: AP

8/10:

A firefighter battles the Eaton Fire Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, Calif.

/ Image: AP

9/10:

A firefighter is framed through the window of a fire-damaged property while battling the Eaton Fire on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. 

/ Image: AP

10/10:

Fallon Prockiw-Kline gets emotional in front of her home which was damaged by the Palisades Fire, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Malibu, Calif.

/ Image: AP

Updated 21:31 IST, January 9th 2025

