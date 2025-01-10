7 Health Risks Of Long Working Hours You Can’t Ignore

In a surprising turn of events, an old video of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) chairman SN Subrahmanyan has gone viral on Reddit, drawing widespread criticism for his controversial comments on employee work hours.

“I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays,” Subrahmanyan says in the undated clip circulating on social media.

He added, “What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Come on, get to the office and start working.”

The statement has sparked outrage online, with many users expressing concern over the health risks associated with excessively long working hours.

(Long Working Hours. Image: Pexels)

The health dangers of long working hours

According to a 2021 report by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Labour Organization (ILO), long working hours were responsible for 745,000 deaths from stroke and ischemic heart disease in 2016, a 29% increase since 2000.

Epidemiological studies, cited by the National Library of Medicine, have revealed several serious health risks tied to overwork, including:

Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Diseases Hypertension Diabetes Mellitus Depression and Anxiety Chronic Work Stress Unhealthy Lifestyle Behaviors Sleep Deprivation and Fatigue

WHO further underscores the risks, stating that working 12 or more hours per day or over 60 hours per week significantly increases the likelihood of occupational injuries.

(Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Diseases. Image: Pexels)

A longstanding debate on work-life balance

The debate around the productivity and sustainability of long working hours is not new. While proponents argue for increased output, experts and studies consistently highlight the severe toll on employees’ physical and mental well-being.