Brain Rot Announced As Oxford's Word Of The Year: Know All About It

If you're one of those that's prone to zoning out as you loose track of time whilst scrolling through your Instagram feed, there's a high probability that you could be facing symptoms of brain rot, the Oxford word of the year for 2024.

Brain rot which translates into a variety of cognitive issues such as memory loss, and lack of clarity was first used in the year 1854 People experiencing brain fog may feel mentally sluggish, and get easily get distracted

Anxiety is a pertinent cause of brain rot. image credit: Unsplash

Causes of brain rot

Lack of sleep: Chronic sleep deprivation can hinder cognitive function, leading to difficulties with memory, concentration, and problem-solving.

Stress and anxiety: Persistent stress and anxiety can overwhelm the brain, making it hard to focus or think clearly.

Dietary deficiencies: Deficiencies in nutrients like vitamin B12, vitamin D, or omega-3 fatty acids can impair brain function, contributing to feelings of brain fog.

Hormonal imbalances: Conditions like thyroid disorders, menopause, or pregnancy can disrupt hormone levels, which may affect cognitive abilities.

Symptoms of brain rot

Difficulty concentrating or focusing

Forgetfulness or memory problems

Mental fatigue or feeling “zoned out”

Slowed thinking or mental processing

Difficulty making decisions or problem-solving

Mindful practices such as yoga, and meditation can prove useful when battling with brain rot. Image credit: Unsplash

Possible treatments for brain rot

The treatment for brain fog largely depends on its underlying cause. Some general strategies include:

Improving sleep: Prioritize getting 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night to help the brain recover and function optimally.

Managing stress: Practices like mindfulness, meditation, or exercise can help reduce stress levels and improve cognitive function.

Balanced diet: A well-rounded diet with nutrient-rich foods can support brain health. Supplements may help if specific deficiencies are present.