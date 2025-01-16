Can Green Tea Help With Brain Diseases? See What Study Reveals

In a stunning revelation by NPJ - Science of Food, participants who drank 600 ml of green tea as compared to a consumption level of 200 ml had 3% less brain damage.

Previous report findings on Green Tea

Many praise green tea for weight loss but who would have thought that it could help with brain health? A 2017 study published by the National Centre For Biotechnology Information, presented that green tea can influence psychopathological symptoms such as reduction of anxiety, cognition - benefits in memory and attention, and brain function such as activation of working memory seen in functional MRI.

(Does Green Tea Help Brain Diseases? Image: Pexels)

Overall benefits of green tea

Green tea is packed with powerful antioxidant compounds, polyphenols, caffeine, vitamins, and other minerals. This popular drink as per Healthline, “helps prevent or remedy cellular damage and support your overall health. This includes reducing certain markers of inflammation which may decrease the risk of cognitive decline. It may even have some properties that help protect against cancer and heart disease.”

What does the latest finding say about the connection between green tea and brain health?

The NPJ - Science of Food reports states, “Upon examining the link between green tea intake and cerebral white matter lesions in the presence or absence of depression and the ApoE ε4 allele, we found a significant relationship between increased green tea consumption and decreased white matter lesions in individuals without depression, whereas no significant difference was found in individuals with depression (Supplementary Table 4) (p for trend = 0.007 and 0.457, respectively). Similarly, we observed a significant relationship between increased green tea intake and decreased white matter lesions in individuals without the ApoE ε4 allele, but not in individuals with the ApoE ε4 allele (p for trend = 0.008 and 0.491, respectively)”

(Does Green Tea Help Brain Diseases? Image: Pexels)

What happens when white matter lesions increase?