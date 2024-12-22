Dance Health Benefits: Dust Off Your Record Player And Groove To Your Favourite Music

Dance has always been a part of culture, tradition and celebrations. It is an inevitable practice to light up the spirit of festivities. Grooving to music brings families and friends together, but what’s supreme about dance is its many lesser-known health benefits.

“Dancing is a form of cardio, so it can have several physical benefits, such as improving balance and strength. It can also be a great way to boost mental and emotional health,” explains Healthline.

So, if you have been a couch potato, dust off your record player and start grooving to your favourite music.

More about the health benefits of dancing

(Dance Health Benefits. Image: Pexels)

Grooving to music can improve heart health. Dancing is similar to aerobic exercise, it makes your heartbeat race faster which is an indirect workout for your heart. When you dance it increases your “good” high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol levels, which helps to manage or reduce “bad” low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels.

You may not be aware but that ‘one step forward, two steps back’ has a chance to improve your strength and mobility.

If you find difficulties in planning and organizing, as per Healthline, dance can also improve your thinking ability.

In today's fast-paced world, keeping up with life has become difficult, a little dance on your kitchen counter can reduce stress and anxiety because it involves your body letting loose and immersing yourself in good times.

(What Are The Health Benefits Of Dance. Image: Pexels)

Shining light to people suffering from Parkinson's disease