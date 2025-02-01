Union Budget 2025 in association with

  • 'Daycare Cancer Centres To Be Set Up In All District Hospitals': FM's Big Health Announcement

Published 11:48 IST, February 1st 2025

'Daycare Cancer Centres To Be Set Up In All District Hospitals': FM's Big Health Announcement

Union Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama, tabled that 200 daycare cancer centres will be set up in district hospitals within 3 years.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
किसानों के लिए बजट में बड़ा ऐलान, किसान क्रेडिट कार्ड की लिमिट 3 लाख से बढ़ाकर 5 लाख की गई | Image: Social Media

Union Budget 2025: The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman , on Saturday tabled the Budget 2025. While presenting her Union Budget speech for 2025-26, she made a big announcement for the Health sector.

Sitharaman in her speech on the budget day highlighted that daycare cancer centres will be set up in all district hospitals. In her announcement, she stated that 200 daycare cancer centers would be established within 3 years.

(This is a developing copy...)

Updated 12:07 IST, February 1st 2025

