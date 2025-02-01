Published 11:48 IST, February 1st 2025
'Daycare Cancer Centres To Be Set Up In All District Hospitals': FM's Big Health Announcement
Union Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama, tabled that 200 daycare cancer centres will be set up in district hospitals within 3 years.
Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Union Budget 2025: The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman , on Saturday tabled the Budget 2025. While presenting her Union Budget speech for 2025-26, she made a big announcement for the Health sector.
Sitharaman in her speech on the budget day highlighted that daycare cancer centres will be set up in all district hospitals. In her announcement, she stated that 200 daycare cancer centers would be established within 3 years.
(This is a developing copy...)
