Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Health News /
  • Feeling 'Burnout' Behind Vikrant Massey's Acting Break: Know All About Its Harmful Effects

Published 08:39 IST, December 4th 2024

Feeling 'Burnout' Behind Vikrant Massey's Acting Break: Know All About Its Harmful Effects

'The Sabarmati Report’ actor Vikrant Massey reveals burnout behind acting sabbatical. Read on to know all the effects of this condition.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Burnout behind actor Vikrant Massey's career break | Image: Vikrant Massey/Instagram

Living in the 21st century has its perks that percolate our lives through globalization, ease of doing business, and ample of opportunities to train, learn, and grow via online education, however, the constant pressure of outperforming others right from your scholastic years does burn a hole in your mental, emotional state of being.

Recently, actor Vikrant Massey, who's latest film ‘The Sabarmati Report’ was specially screened for PM Narendra Modi, opened up about the growing confusion on whether his break from acting would be a permanent one. In an interview to Network18, the said, felt “burned out”, and in need of a break. 

Coined by the psychologist, Herbert Freudenberger in the 1970s, burnout causes people to have a glim outlook to life and sucks out the fun of your daily activities. 

Overview on Gastrointestinal Issues and Treatment Options - Save.Health
Burnout take a toll on your digestive system. Image credit: Unplash

Common health struggles cause of burnouts

Gastrointestinal woes: Burnout might make you lose your focus on prioritizing sleep and eating, which has an adverse effect on your body's metabolism causing digestive issues like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and acid reflux.

Muscle pain: Your body might feel tense when reeling chronic stress. This causes muscle strain and muscle pain, especially in the neck and shoulders. Headaches and migraines are also common during this time.

Hormonal imbalance: Hormones are the regulators of your body. It's proper functioning relies on it, so when there's an imbalance body processes negatively and lead to health issues. Mood swings disrupted immune function and unhealthy changes in body's metabolism are some of the effects.

Immune system: Burnout is associated with chronic stress. The constant feeling of being overwhelmed with anxiety and stress can weaken the immune system, making us prone to diseases, illnesses and infections.

Persistent fatigue: The sense of burnout can prolong the fatigue feeling. This often affects your sleep pattern and lead to health issues. This further elevates stress, anxiety and the sense of burnout.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Updated 08:39 IST, December 4th 2024

Recommended

PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Delhi Police Launches Drive
India News
Christmas 2024 Recipes: Desserts That’ll Steal the Show
Lifestyle News
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Success?
Entertainment News
Sunak Exits Downing Street, Successor Starmer Revives Hope For FTA
World News
India, Sweden Can Forge Stronger Partnership in Climate Solutions:
India News
UP PCS Prelim Exam Begins; Biometrics Introduced to Ensure Transparency
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.