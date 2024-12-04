Feeling 'Burnout' Behind Vikrant Massey's Acting Break: Know All About Its Harmful Effects

Living in the 21st century has its perks that percolate our lives through globalization, ease of doing business, and ample of opportunities to train, learn, and grow via online education, however, the constant pressure of outperforming others right from your scholastic years does burn a hole in your mental, emotional state of being.

Recently, actor Vikrant Massey, who's latest film ‘The Sabarmati Report’ was specially screened for PM Narendra Modi, opened up about the growing confusion on whether his break from acting would be a permanent one. In an interview to Network18, the said, felt “burned out”, and in need of a break.



Coined by the psychologist, Herbert Freudenberger in the 1970s, burnout causes people to have a glim outlook to life and sucks out the fun of your daily activities.

Burnout take a toll on your digestive system. Image credit: Unplash

Common health struggles cause of burnouts

Gastrointestinal woes: Burnout might make you lose your focus on prioritizing sleep and eating, which has an adverse effect on your body's metabolism causing digestive issues like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and acid reflux.

Muscle pain: Your body might feel tense when reeling chronic stress. This causes muscle strain and muscle pain, especially in the neck and shoulders. Headaches and migraines are also common during this time.

Hormonal imbalance: Hormones are the regulators of your body. It's proper functioning relies on it, so when there's an imbalance body processes negatively and lead to health issues. Mood swings disrupted immune function and unhealthy changes in body's metabolism are some of the effects.

Immune system: Burnout is associated with chronic stress. The constant feeling of being overwhelmed with anxiety and stress can weaken the immune system, making us prone to diseases, illnesses and infections.