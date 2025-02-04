Foods That Boost Fertility: A Guide To Eating Right For Conception

Embarking on the journey of conceiving a child can be emotionally and physically demanding. While medical advancements play a vital role, optimising nutrition is an often overlooked yet crucial factor that can enhance fertility and improve the chances of conception.

A balanced diet rich in specific nutrients not only supports reproductive health but also prepares the body for a healthier pregnancy. Check out what Dr Shilpa Singhal, IVF Specialist at Birla Fertility & IVF in Dwarka, Delhi has to share about the right foods to eat for conception.

Fruits

Incorporating 3-4 servings of fruits into your daily diet can significantly improve fertility. Research from the National Library of Medicine states that increased fruit intake enhances sperm parameters in males and lowers the chances of endometriosis in females. Fruits belonging to the citrus family, like guava, oranges, and kiwi, are particularly beneficial due to their high vitamin C content, which benefits reproductive health immensely.

Whole grains

Switching to whole grains like barley, quinoa, millet, and oats is a healthier alternative to refined grains. Whole grains have a low Glycemic Index, which helps regulate blood sugar levels and balance hormones, both of which are essential for fertility.

(Whole grains. Image: Pexels)

Dairy

Dairy consumption in moderation provides individuals with calcium and vitamin D, which is highly beneficial in improving reproductive health. Studies indicate that dairy supports sperm quality and ovulation. However, excessive consumption can cause inflammation and increase cholesterol, so moderation is key when including dairy in your diet.

Beans and lentils

Rich in folate and spermidine, beans, and lentils are excellent sources of plant-based protein. These nutrients play a vital role in enhancing implantation rates and supporting a successful pregnancy.

Nuts and seeds

Pumpkin and flax seeds offer omega-6 fatty acids, zinc, and selenium while walnuts and almonds provide omega-3 fatty acids. These nutrients are critical for improving the quality of eggs and sperm, making nuts and seeds a valuable addition to any fertility-focused diet.

One’s fertility can be further optimized with the inclusion of iron and folate-rich leafy green vegetables like spinach and kale and avocados for healthy fats and vitamin E, which supports uterine lining health.

(Nuts and seeds. Image: Pexels)

Foods to Avoid

Caffeine, alcohol, excess sugar, ultra-processed foods, canned goods, and processed meat can have an adverse effect on one’s fertility and should be consumed in minimal amounts.