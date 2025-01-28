Guillain-Barre Syndrome: Maharashtra’s Pune Reports First Fatality - Here’s How To Stay Protected

A rare immunological nerve disorder, Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), is slowly emerging, with Maharashtra's Pune recording its first death due to the condition.

According to reports, a Pune-based Chartered Accountant experienced diarrhea for a couple of days before losing the ability to move his hands and legs, followed by breathing difficulties. He tragically succumbed to the viral disease, bringing the number of recorded GBS cases in Pune to 111, confirms Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar on Monday.

Although the Pune Municipal Corporation is on high alert to manage the situation, it is crucial for everyone to understand what GBS is and how to care for themselves to prevent its spread.

What is Guillain-Barre Syndrome?

(Guillain-Barre Syndrome. Rep Pic/Unsplash)

Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) is a rare neurological disorder characterized by sudden numbness, breathing and swallowing problems, pain, muscle weakness, etc. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), GBS occurs when “a person’s immune system mistakenly attacks part of their peripheral nervous system—the network of nerves that carries signals from the brain and spinal cord to the rest of the body.”

Here’s how to stay protected from Guillain-Barre Syndrome

(Guillain-Barre Syndrome. Rep Pic/Pexels)

As per reports, there is no cure for Guillain-Barre Syndrome, however, one can approach Plasma exchange, also known as plasmapheresis or Immunoglobulin therapy to reduce symptoms and also for speedy recovery. Mayo Clinic confirms, “These treatments are equally effective. Mixing them or using one after the other is no more effective than using either method alone.”

Supportive medications are also given to reduce pain and at the same time prevent blood clots which can develop over time if you’re not active.