Harvard University Reveals The Science Behind Body Odor And Expert Tips To Eliminate It

Body odor is common and natural, but how you manage it is essential. Various factors can contribute to body odor, and understanding its cause is crucial if you wish to address it effectively. By identifying the root of the issue, you can take the necessary steps to reduce and manage body odor.

What causes distinct body odor?

Several factors can lead to body odor, including stress, hormonal changes, medical conditions, alcohol consumption, and more.

According to research by Harvard University, body odor becomes more noticeable when bacteria interact with perspiration released by the apocrine glands. The university explains in its 2024 publication, “Our body has two main types of sweat glands — eccrine and apocrine — that release sweat onto the skin’s surface when you’re hot. Sweat serves an important purpose: as perspiration evaporates, it cools your body temperature. Eccrine glands are spread across your body, while apocrine glands, located in areas like your armpits and groin, produce a thicker, milky fluid.”

How to get rid of body odor

Here are simple ways to manage body odor, as recommended by Harvard University:

Take regular showers: Bathing regularly helps remove sweat and bacteria. After physical activity, especially workouts, avoid letting sweat dry on your skin to prevent irritation and odor.

Use antiperspirants and deodorants: Antiperspirants contain aluminum-based compounds that block the eccrine glands and reduce sweating, while deodorants repel odor-causing bacteria and add a pleasant fragrance to keep you smelling fresh.

Wear breathable fabrics: Opt for clothing made of breathable materials like cotton, wool, and silk. These fabrics allow airflow, reducing sweat buildup. Harvard also recommends washing your clothes after every wear to remove odor-causing bacteria.

When to seek help