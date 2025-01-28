Published 11:18 IST, January 28th 2025
Has The 'Mystery Virus' Reached UK? Britons Urged To Wear Face Masks
The rising respiratory issue is particularly contagious among the elderly population, with a rate of 7.3 percent.
- Health News
According to the latest data from the UK Health Security Agency, the positivity rate for the respiratory virus Human metapneumovirus ( HMPV ) stands at 4.9 percent. This virus, which outbreak in China during the holiday season, in December 2024, has raised concerns in the United Kingdom, prompting a health advisory urging Britons to wear face masks.
The latest surveillance report examined approximately 7,826 specimens and indicates that the rising respiratory issue is particularly contagious among the elderly population, with a rate of 7.3 percent.
What is HMPV?
Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a respiratory virus.
When someone tests positive for HMPV, they typically experience symptoms similar to a common cold, such as fever, cough, sore throat, breathing difficulties, and a runny nose. In more severe cases, HMPV can lead to pneumonia or serious health complications, particularly for individuals with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Updated 11:22 IST, January 28th 2025