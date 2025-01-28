Has The 'Mystery Virus' Reached UK? Britons Urged To Wear Face Masks

According to the latest data from the UK Health Security Agency, the positivity rate for the respiratory virus Human metapneumovirus ( HMPV ) stands at 4.9 percent. This virus, which outbreak in China during the holiday season, in December 2024, has raised concerns in the United Kingdom, prompting a health advisory urging Britons to wear face masks.

The latest surveillance report examined approximately 7,826 specimens and indicates that the rising respiratory issue is particularly contagious among the elderly population, with a rate of 7.3 percent.

(What is HMPV? Image: Pexels)

What is HMPV?

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a respiratory virus.