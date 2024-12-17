Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Health News /
  • High Uric Acid Alert: Recognize These Warning Signs In Your Hands And Legs

Published 18:45 IST, December 17th 2024

High Uric Acid Alert: Recognize These Warning Signs In Your Hands And Legs

When your body produces too much uric acid and fails to eliminate it effectively, it can lead to health issues such as high or low uric acid levels.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Warning signs of high uric acid in hands and legs. | Image: Pexels

Uric acid is a waste product produced when the body breaks down purines. According to reports, most uric acid is excreted through the kidneys and urine. However, when the body produces too much uric acid and fails to eliminate it effectively, it can lead to health issues such as high or low uric acid levels.

Warning signs of high uric acid in hands and legs

(Warning signs of high uric acid in hands and legs. Image: Pexels)
  • Pain in hands and legs: Excess uric acid can cause pain in areas like the hands, toes, knees, ankles, and legs. Persistent pain may lead to a condition called gout.
  • Swelling in joints: Swelling around the joints, particularly in areas like the knees and ankles, may signal gout condition which is caused by high uric acid levels.
  • Redness in joints and big toe: Redness in joint areas, especially the big toe, is a common indication of excess uric acid, which the body struggles to eliminate.
  • Restricted movement: High uric acid can trigger sudden flare-ups of joint pain in the knee area, making it difficult to move freely.
  • Tophus Formation: In severe cases, swollen growths known as tophi may develop around joints such as the knees, wrists, fingers, feet, ears, and the Achilles tendon.

How to treat high uric acid naturally

(Warning signs of high uric acid in hands and legs. Image: Pexels)

There are many ways one can treat high uric acid, but if you’re looking for a natural way to deal with the condition, here is a guideline by Healthline:

  • Increase your vitamin C intake: Incorporate vitamin C-rich fruits and vegetables into your daily diet. Adults are recommended to consume 75-120 mg of vitamin C daily.
  • Consume more fiber: Eating high-fiber foods can help lower uric acid levels.
  • Balance your blood sugar levels: Managing blood sugar helps regulate uric acid production. 
  • Drink coffee: Moderate coffee consumption has been linked to maintaining healthy uric acid levels.
  • Always stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of water helps flush out uric acid and other toxins more effectively.
  • Avoid alcohol: Limiting alcohol intake can prevent uric acid buildup.

Updated 18:45 IST, December 17th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.