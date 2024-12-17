Published 18:45 IST, December 17th 2024
High Uric Acid Alert: Recognize These Warning Signs In Your Hands And Legs
When your body produces too much uric acid and fails to eliminate it effectively, it can lead to health issues such as high or low uric acid levels.
- Health News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Warning signs of high uric acid in hands and legs. | Image: Pexels
Uric acid is a waste product produced when the body breaks down purines. According to reports, most uric acid is excreted through the kidneys and urine. However, when the body produces too much uric acid and fails to eliminate it effectively, it can lead to health issues such as high or low uric acid levels.
Warning signs of high uric acid in hands and legs
- Pain in hands and legs: Excess uric acid can cause pain in areas like the hands, toes, knees, ankles, and legs. Persistent pain may lead to a condition called gout.
- Swelling in joints: Swelling around the joints, particularly in areas like the knees and ankles, may signal gout condition which is caused by high uric acid levels.
- Redness in joints and big toe: Redness in joint areas, especially the big toe, is a common indication of excess uric acid, which the body struggles to eliminate.
- Restricted movement: High uric acid can trigger sudden flare-ups of joint pain in the knee area, making it difficult to move freely.
- Tophus Formation: In severe cases, swollen growths known as tophi may develop around joints such as the knees, wrists, fingers, feet, ears, and the Achilles tendon.
How to treat high uric acid naturally
There are many ways one can treat high uric acid, but if you’re looking for a natural way to deal with the condition, here is a guideline by Healthline:
- Increase your vitamin C intake: Incorporate vitamin C-rich fruits and vegetables into your daily diet. Adults are recommended to consume 75-120 mg of vitamin C daily.
- Consume more fiber: Eating high-fiber foods can help lower uric acid levels.
- Balance your blood sugar levels: Managing blood sugar helps regulate uric acid production.
- Drink coffee: Moderate coffee consumption has been linked to maintaining healthy uric acid levels.
- Always stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of water helps flush out uric acid and other toxins more effectively.
- Avoid alcohol: Limiting alcohol intake can prevent uric acid buildup.
Updated 18:45 IST, December 17th 2024