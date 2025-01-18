How To Disinfect Your Home After A Nasty Flu

Seasonal flu cases are unavoidable and highly contagious. Whether it’s a runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, body aches, or general fatigue, flu symptoms can be quite inconvenient. This is especially true if you are someone who relies on yourself to get things done. Therefore, it’s important to give yourself extra care, love, and support.

As for the current situation, the rainy and cold season has swept through the capital, bringing with it cold and flu. Whether your illness is viral or not, it’s essential to disinfect your home to recover faster.

Here’s a guide to disinfecting your home during or after the flu

Start with the kitchen. Regardless of whether you're sick, the kitchen is the central hub of our home. Healthline recommends disinfecting surfaces like refrigerator door handles, cabinets, drawers, light switches, countertops, sinks (including faucets and handles), coffee makers, tea kettles, other appliances like microwaves and ovens, and garbage cans.

Next, the bathroom. This is another high-traffic area that can’t be avoided. Be sure to clean doorknobs, sinks, faucets, countertops, light switches, tubs, showers, soap dispensers, toilets, toilet paper holders, floors, toothbrush holders, and tissue box holders, as Healthline suggests.

Don’t forget the laundry. It’s common to feel sluggish when sick, and clothes often pile up. Flu droplets are contagious, so washing your clothes as soon as possible helps prevent spreading germs and speeds up recovery.

After tackling the kitchen, bathroom, and laundry, move on to disinfecting your rooms and floors. While wiping down surfaces like your desk and bedframe, don’t forget to clean your electronics, such as your phone, laptop, and other devices.