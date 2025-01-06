Search icon
Published 18:00 IST, January 6th 2025

Human Metapneumovirus: Experts Discuss Key Tests to Detect and Monitor Its Spread in India

Reported by: Nitin Waghela
Detecting HMPV in India: Key Tests and Concerns for Vulnerable Populations | Image: Republic

After causing waves of respiratory concerns across China, HMPV, a seasonal respiratory illness has begun spreading In India. As of now, the tally of Human Metapneumovirus cases in the south Asian nation stands at four. After two cases in Bengaluru, one in Ahmedabad, the latest confirmed HMPV case affected a six-month-old child in Kolkata.

This virus, which primarily affects the upper and lower respiratory tracts, is particularly concerning for children under five, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

HMPV was first detected way back in 2001 by Dutch researchers examining samples of children with respiratory infections.

Know how to find out if you have been affected with HMPV. Image credit: Pinterest

How can you detect HMPV cases?

Dr. Hemalata Arora, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Nanavati Max Hospital, Mumbai, said, "HMPV, an airborne disease can be detected through tests similar to RT-PCR, such as the biofire panel used at. These tests typically analyze the samples collected from nasal or throat swabs.

Find out the common symptoms of HMPV. Image credit: Pinterest

Key symptoms of HMPV

The common symptoms associated with HMPV include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath, according to CDC.

Know all about ways HMPV spreads among children. Image credit: Unsplash

Common ways HMPV spreads among children

HMPV is most likely to spread from an infected person to others via

Droplets via coughing and sneezing.
Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands.
Touching objects or surfaces that have the viruses on them then touching the eyes, mouth, and nose.

 

