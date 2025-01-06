Published 18:00 IST, January 6th 2025
Human Metapneumovirus Experts Discuss Key Tests to Detect and Monitor Its Spread in India
After causing waves of respiratory concerns across China, HMPV, a seasonal respiratory illness has begun spreading In India. As of now, the tally of Human Metapneumovirus cases in the south Asian nation stands at four. After two cases in Bengaluru, one in Ahmedabad, the latest confirmed HMPV case affected a six-month-old child in Kolkata.
This virus, which primarily affects the upper and lower respiratory tracts, is particularly concerning for children under five, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems.
HMPV was first detected way back in 2001 by Dutch researchers examining samples of children with respiratory infections.
How can you detect HMPV cases?
Dr. Hemalata Arora, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Nanavati Max Hospital, Mumbai, said, "HMPV, an airborne disease can be detected through tests similar to RT-PCR, such as the biofire panel used at. These tests typically analyze the samples collected from nasal or throat swabs.
Key symptoms of HMPV
The common symptoms associated with HMPV include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath, according to CDC.
Common ways HMPV spreads among children
HMPV is most likely to spread from an infected person to others via
Droplets via coughing and sneezing.
Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands.
Touching objects or surfaces that have the viruses on them then touching the eyes, mouth, and nose.
