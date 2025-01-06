Human Metapneumovirus In India: Why Is Winter Season A Hotbed For HMPV Cases?

The outbreak of Human Metapneumovirus in China has raised the health alarm after HMPV cases were detected across different cities in India from Bengaluru to Chennai.

The nationwide tally of human metapneumovirus cases stands at six with two in Bengaluru, one in Ahmedabad, one in Chennai, and two in Chennai.

Dr Ayush Shukla, MBBS, said, "The Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is not a new virus, it’s been around and is notorious for causing pneumonia and other respiratory illnesses, especially among children under 5 and immunocompromised adults generally above 60. Not unlike the common cold, it does have a tendency to be slightly more serious."

What has surge in HMPV cases got to do with winter season? Image credit: AP

How does winter season act as a catalyst for HMPV?

"It doesn’t really have to do with the temperature but with the humidity of winters, the lack thereof actually. Winters are dry with low moisture in the air. As such, the lining of your respiratory tract, right from the nostrils all the way to your airways is lined by hair like cells that catch and prevent dust and infective particles to reach your lungs," Dr Shukla said.

"They work best when they’re hydrated. But during winter, the dry air makes it harder for them to catch these particles, leaving you at a higher risk of infections or even simple allergies.