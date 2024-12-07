Know The Risks And Benefits Of Natural Birth vs. C-Section

A recent study published by The Lancet Regional Health – Southeast Asia reveals that one in five childbirths in India is performed via caesarean section, also popularly known as C-section, with all such surgeries reportedly carried out in private hospitals.

Key differences between Natural Birth vs. C-Section

Natural birth refers to delivering a baby through the birth canal without surgical intervention. It is generally associated with fewer complications and quicker recovery for the mother. Whereas, a C-Section is a surgical procedure involving an incision in the mother's abdomen and uterus to deliver one or more babies.

(Natural Birth vs. C-Section. Image: Pexels)

Risks and benefits of Natural Birth vs. C-Section

Natural Birth: Babies born vaginally undergo a natural process that helps clear fluid from their lungs, preparing them to breathe oxygen after birth. Rebecca Starck, MD, Vice President/CMO at Avon Hospital, told Cleveland Clinic, "Babies undergo a process during vaginal birth that readies their lungs to breathe oxygen. They also benefit from exposure to good bacteria while travelling through the birth canal."

Although, the challenge faced by mothers on natural birth is the process, which can be physically exhausting and prolonged due to labor and pain. In contrast, the benefit of natural birth is the process of healing. As per reports, mothers typically recover faster, experience less postpartum pain, and face fewer complications in future pregnancies. Breastfeeding success rates are also often higher.

(Natural Birth vs. C-Section. Image: Pexels)

Meanwhile, the procedure of C-Section can be life-saving for a baby in cases of complications such as breech positioning, fetal distress, or maternal health risks. However, it poses a higher risk for the mother, which includes, includes anaesthesia-related risks, blood loss, infections, and a longer recovery period. C-sections have also a potential increase in postpartum depression.

