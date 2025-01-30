Navjot Singh Sidhu Reveals Pranayama The Main Reason Behind His Drastic Weight Loss, Does This Yoga Technique Help?

Pranayama is an art of health science and exec that was invented in India centuries ago. It is considered to one of the key elements of yoga and its widespread benefits and science is still under research. Recently, Navjot Singh Sidhu shared on social media how this technique helped him losing weight.

Navjot Singh Sidhu reveals pranayama is the key to his fitness

Navjot SIngh Sidhu took to Instagram and shared a post. He wrote in the caption, “Before and after… have lost 33 kilograms in less than five months since August … it was all about willpower, determination, process and a disciplined diet facilitated by pranayam , weight training and long walks …. Impossible is nothing Guys - ‘ pehla sukh nirogi kaya ‘“.

Fans took to comment section and praised the him for the transformation. One user wrote, “Soooo inspiring Sherry pa!”. Another user wrote, “we can easily see your energy levels going high and we are happy to see you in all the videos you have been”.

All about Pranayama: Benefits, types

According to report of Syncremedies, pranayama beings out the overall wellness and mindfulness. It basically connects busy and mind, but not as regular breathing. It is a technique which controls the timing, duration and frequency of every breath and second. Here are the few benefits.

1. Reduces stress

2. Improves quality of sleep

3. Helps lower blood pressure

4. Improves lung function

image representation for pranayama | Source: Freepik

There are 7 types of Pranayama that are practiced:

1. Bhastrika - This bellow breath pranayama helps to increase the life force in your being, thus energizing the body and mind.

2. Kapalbhati - This pranayama cleanses your body of toxins, improves the functioning of your organs and gives you a lustrous appearance.

3. Bahya - This pranayama is very crucial to improve your digestive process and get rid of any gastric ailments that you may be facing.

4. Anulom Vilom - This pranayama helps in curing respiratory illnesses like asthma and heart related ailments like blood pressure.

5. Bharmari - This pranayama has instant benefits for your mind and helps rid you of stress, tension, anger and anxiety.

6. Udgeeth - This pranayama helps you calm your mind down and brings you a sense of stability.