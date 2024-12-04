Search icon
  • New Mexico Patient Wins ₹ 3,487 Crore Medical Payout Over Botched Penis Injections

Published 11:10 IST, December 4th 2024

A man in New Mexico man wins massive medical payout of ₹ 3,487 crore ($412 million) after doctors at a health clinic caused irreversible damage to his penis.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
NuMale looses medical payout battle to New Mexico man, liable to pay USD 412 million. | Image: AP

A man in New Mexico received a massive medical payout of ₹ 3,487 crore ($412 million) after doctors at a health clinic caused irreversible damage to his male reproductive organ through fatal penile injections. NuMale Medical Centre is the payable party in the largest-ever medical payout in the United States to any individual.

6 Reasons Causing Erectile Dysfunction And How To Get Rid Of Them ...
Erectile dysfunction also referred as impotence translates to the problem of having and keeping an erection. Image credit: Unsplash

Misdiagnosed with erectile dysfunction

The complaint shed light on the medical incompetency of NuMale Medical Centre, New Mexico. The 66-year-old man was in search for a treatment to free him from fatigue and weight loss. NuMale clinic, which claims to be a "premier men's clinic" destination for "cutting-edge Men's Health treatments" is accused of wrongful medical treatment through invasive erectile dysfunction shots

Erectile Dysfunction - Top 3 Common Symptoms For ED | AndSons SG
NuMale Medical Centre is the payable party in the largest-ever medical payout to an individual in the United States. Image credit: Unsplash

What did the lawyers on the medical payout case comment?

Lori Bencoe, one of the lawyers for the plaintiff, said, “It's a national record setting case and it's righteous because I don't think there's any place for licensed professionals to be defrauding patients for money. That is a very egregious breach of their fiduciary duty."

"That's breach of trust and anytime someone is wearing a white coat, they shouldn't be allowed to do that.,” the plantiff's lawyer said.

The attorneys also added that the statement sends a message to medical providers that “they cannot prioritize profits over patients’ well-being without being held accountable.”

A sign for NuMale Medical Center is displayed outside a building in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
NuMale Medical Centre is accused of irreversible harm to man's reproductive organ, making them liable to cough up USD 412 million. Image credit: AP

What did NuMale Medical comment on this case?

NuMale Medical Center President Brad Palubickitold AP that the company's focus is on continuing to deliver responsible patient care while maintaining strict safety and compliance standards at all of its facilities.
 

Updated 11:10 IST, December 4th 2024

