Nutritionist Shares How To “Give Your Child’s Immunity A Supercharge”

Are you struggling to keep up with your child’s health? A weak immune system makes it challenging to fend off infections. “Your immune system is your body’s version of the military: sworn to defend against all who threaten it, both foreign and domestic. It has some really interesting soldiers that help make this possible,” Healthline explains. “Your immune system protects against disease and infection and helps you recover after an injury.”

Keeping your child’s diet in check is crucial, especially during the cold winter months, to give their immunity the boost it needs.

Award-Winning Nutritionist Shares Tips To Supercharge Your Child’s Immunity

In a video shared by Lovneet Batra, an award-winning nutritionist, she highlights the importance of including immune-boosting foods in your child’s daily diet. She explains that foods rich in vitamins A and C, such as beetroots, sweet potatoes, carrots, amla, and oranges are excellent. Incorporate soaked almonds and walnuts into their diet daily. If your child is under three, soak the nuts, peel them, and make a paste to mix into their meals. Additionally, provide probiotics like dahi (yogurt) daily, which is a simple and effective way to support gut health.

How To Boost Your Child’s Immunity

Lovneet shares detailed advice for parents looking to strengthen their child’s immunity in the caption:

Vitamin A and C-rich foods: Think carrots, spinach, oranges, and kiwi—they’re packed with antioxidants that strengthen immunity and protect against illnesses.

Probiotics: Yogurt, kefir, and fermented foods help nurture gut health, where 70% of immunity begins.

Nuts and seeds: Almonds, walnuts, and chia seeds provide essential fats and nutrients to power up those defense cells.