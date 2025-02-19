Pope Francis Battles Double Pneumonia After Polymicrobial Infection. Here's What You Need To Know About The Condition

Following the hospitalization, Pope Francis, 88, was diagnosed with a polymicrobial infection and has been undergoing treatment at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital. However, amid concerns about his health, officials revealed on Tuesday that he is also suffering from double pneumonia in addition to a polymicrobial respiratory tract infection.

(What is Double Pneumonia? Image: Pexels)

What is double pneumonia?

Double pneumonia is a condition in which both lungs are infected by bacteria and viruses. Healthline explains, “Double pneumonia is a lung infection that affects both of your lungs. The infection inflames the air sacs in your lungs, or the alveoli, which fill with fluid or pus. This inflammation makes it hard to breathe.”

What are the symptoms of double pneumonia?

The symptoms of double pneumonia are similar to those of pneumonia affecting a single lung. They include chest pain, congestion, shortness of breath, coughing, fever, rapid heart rate, fatigue, and nausea, among others.

(Is Double Pneumonia contagious? Image: Pexels)

Is double pneumonia contagious?

As per reports, pneumonia is triggered by several types of germs which means it can spread from one person to person. Healthline reports that one can inhale organisms through airborne droplets causing pneumonia contagious.

What are the risk factors of double pneumonia?

Adults above 65 years of age and children below age 2 are more susceptible to pneumonia, as well as smokers, individuals with weak immune systems, and those with underlying health conditions.