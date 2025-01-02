Pupil Size Key Behind How Your Memory Is Processed: Study

Researchers from Cornell University informed that pupil is key to understanding how, and when the brain forms strong memories that have a long recall value.

The researchers studied mice with brain electrodes, and eye-tracking cameras, that allowed them to determine that new researchers have memories, which are being replayed, and strengthened when the pupil contracts during a substage of non-REM sleep.

The brain's ability to separate these two substages of sleep with a previously unknown micro-structure is what prevents "catastrophic forgetting" in which the consolidation of one memory wipes out another one.

The findings could lead to better memory enhancement techniques for humans and may help computer scientists train artificial neural networks to be more efficient. The study, published in Nature, was led by assistant professors Azahara Oliva and Antonio Fernandez-Ruiz.

Over the course of a month, a group of mice was taught a variety of tasks, such as collecting water or cookie rewards in a maze. Then the mice were outfitted with brain electrodes and tiny spy cameras that hung in front of their eyes to track their pupil dynamics. One day, the mice learned a new task and when they fell asleep, the electrodes captured their neural activity, and the cameras recorded the changes to their pupils.

"Non-REM sleep is when the actual memory consolidation happens, and these moments are very, very short periods of time undetectable by humans, like 100 milliseconds," Oliva said. "How does the brain distribute these screenings of memory that are very fast and very short throughout the overall night? And how does that separate the new knowledge coming in, in a way that it doesn't interfere with old knowledge that we already have in our minds?"

The recordings showed that the temporal structure of sleeping mice is more varied, and more akin to the sleep stages in humans, than previously thought. By interrupting the mice's sleep at different moments and later testing how well they recalled their learned tasks, the researchers were able to parse the processes.