Report Finds Artificial Intelligence Can Screen Early Stages Of Breast Cancer. How Does The Model Work?

Breast cancer is a disease where cells in the breast grow uncontrollably, forming a tumor. The World Health Organization (WHO) explains, “Breast cancer cells begin inside the milk ducts and/or the milk-producing lobules of the breast."

Although the word ‘Cancer’ can sound terrifying, WHO clarifies that the earliest form of cancer cell is not life-threatening and can be detected in early stages.

(Breast Cancer. Image: Pexels)

Good News : How Does The Model Work?

The good news is that a fast-paced lifestyle calls for fast-paced solutions. A study from The Lancet Digital Health found that Artificial Intelligence (AI) can screen for early stages of breast cancer.

Lancet study found that the use of AI in mammography, which is an X-ray of the breast to detect breast diseases, could be more beneficial as AI has the "potential to reduce the screen-reading workload and increase cancer detection, which could affect patient outcomes.”

The Lancet team conducted its first controlled trial, investigating the use of AI in mammography to study early screening performance measures and screen-reading workload, including the type and stage of detected cancers in the entire trial population.

“The AI-supported screen-reading procedure resulted in a significant increase in cancer detection compared with standard double reading, without increasing the false-positive rate while reducing the screen-reading workload," states The Lancet Study.

"The increased detection was predominantly of small, lymph-node negative, invasive cancers, and in addition to luminal A, included more detected triple-negative, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive, and luminal B cancers. There was no increased detection of low-grade ductal carcinoma in situ. The results indicate that an AI-supported screen reading procedure can contribute to the early detection of breast cancer likely to be clinically progressive."

(Breast Cancer. Image: Pexels)

What happens when Breast Cancer is left unchecked?