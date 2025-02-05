Published 13:10 IST, February 5th 2025
Shell-Shocking: 100,000 Organic Eggs Stolen From US Grocer As Bird Flu Triggers Price Hike
As per reports, the cost of the stolen eggs was worth $40,000 which amounted to around Rupees 34,88,460/-
- Health News
- 2 min read
100,000 Organic Eggs Stolen From US Grocer: In an unexpected event, about 100, 000 organic eggs were stolen by unknown thieves from a single Pennsylvania department store in the US, amid a price hike due to bird flu.
As per reports, the cost of the stolen eggs was worth $40,000 which amounted to around Rupees 34,88,460/- According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the eggs were taken from the back of Pete & Gerry’s Organics distribution trailer on Saturday, February 1 at 8:40 pm in Greencastle.
In a statement given to the CBS News affiliate WHP-TV, the egg producer revealed that they are aware of the theft and are working with local law enforcement.
Why are the prices of eggs going up?
The prices of eggs have exponentially soared, according to the CBS News analysis of Consumer Price Index data from 2019 to 2024, it has risen to 160% increase.
What is a bird flu?
Avian influenza subtype A(HxNy) popularly known as Bird Flu typically spreads in birds but has the potential to infect humans. The World Health Organization (WHO) states, “Human infections are primarily acquired through direct contact with infected poultry or contaminated environments. While avian influenza viruses do not currently transmit easily from person to person, the ongoing circulation of these viruses in poultry is concerning, as these viruses can result in mild to severe illness and death, and also have the potential to mutate to become more contagious.”
Updated 13:22 IST, February 5th 2025