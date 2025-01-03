Published 15:28 IST, January 3rd 2025
Should India Be Concerned Amid HMPV Outbreak In China?
The surge in HMPV cases across China has sparked concerns on how serious of a threat it poses to people residing in India, and too its health regulatory system.
- Health News
- 2 min read
China is reeling under immense pressure to control the rapid surge in human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases, that has already caused panic in its health regulatory system as videos of overcrowded hospitals keep surfacing across social media platforms.
China has declared a state of emergency, according to several such claims being made on X, however authorities have not taken an official stance on this matter. What's alarming is how long till its spreads and affects countries like India, a south Asian nation with a population of over 1.42 billion.
Is the HMPV surge in China a cause of concern for India?
HMPV cases have only been reported in China as of now, with no cases being detected in India or other Asian countries.
What still remains a point of concern is the possibility of a rapid-paced spread of respiratory illnesses, therefore, attention on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) preventive measures like avoiding using shared utensils, washing hands regularly, refrain from kissing, using masks while commuting would work as good hygiene practices.
The new virus threat to China's breath
On December 27, China's disease control authority informed that it was on the lookout for pneumonia cases of unknown origin, with respiratory illnesses expected to rise during the winter. They shared data showing an increase in respiratory infections between December 16 and 22.
Kan Biao, a government official, said at a press conference that China is likely to see various respiratory infections during the winter and spring. However, he mentioned that the total number of cases this year is expected to be lower than last year.
Recently, China’s health authorities confirmed that a virus is spreading across the country, which affects people of all ages, however it poses a larger threat to children.
Updated 15:34 IST, January 3rd 2025