Should India Be Concerned Amid HMPV Outbreak In China?

China is reeling under immense pressure to control the rapid surge in human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases, that has already caused panic in its health regulatory system as videos of overcrowded hospitals keep surfacing across social media platforms.

China has declared a state of emergency, according to several such claims being made on X, however authorities have not taken an official stance on this matter. What's alarming is how long till its spreads and affects countries like India, a south Asian nation with a population of over 1.42 billion.

The surge in spread of HMPV, a respiratory virus, in China takes place five years since CCovid-19 induced pandemic shook the world. Image credit: AP

Is the HMPV surge in China a cause of concern for India?

HMPV cases have only been reported in China as of now, with no cases being detected in India or other Asian countries.

What still remains a point of concern is the possibility of a rapid-paced spread of respiratory illnesses, therefore, attention on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) preventive measures like avoiding using shared utensils, washing hands regularly, refrain from kissing, using masks while commuting would work as good hygiene practices.

The new virus threat to China's breath

On December 27, China's disease control authority informed that it was on the lookout for pneumonia cases of unknown origin, with respiratory illnesses expected to rise during the winter. They shared data showing an increase in respiratory infections between December 16 and 22.

Kan Biao, a government official, said at a press conference that China is likely to see various respiratory infections during the winter and spring. However, he mentioned that the total number of cases this year is expected to be lower than last year.