New Study Reveals Paracetamol Affects Heart, Kidney, And Digestive Tract

Paracetamol, a common over-the-counter medication, may increase the risk of gastrointestinal, heart and kidney-related complications among people 65-years-old and above, according to a new study.

Taken commonly for treating mild-to-moderate fever, paracetamol is also the first drug recommended for treating osteoarthritis — a chronic condition causing pain, stiffness and swelling in the joints due to wear-and-tear — as it is considered effective, relatively safe and accessible.

However, some studies have provided evidence to contest the effectiveness of paracetamol in relieving pain while others have shown increased risks of gastrointestinal side effects, such as ulcers and bleeding, from prolonged use.

Over the counter pain reliever and fever reducer Paracetamol can proliferate chances of peptic ulcer bleeding by 24 per cent. Image credit: Unsplash

Risks linked with Paracetamol consumption

The latest study, conducted by researchers from the University of Nottingham, UK, found that paracetamol use was linked to a 24 per cent and 36 per cent increase in risk of peptic ulcer bleeding (bleeding due to ulcer in the digestive tract) and lower gastrointestinal bleeding, respectively.

Taking the drug may also increase the risk of chronic kidney disease by 19 per cent, heart failure by 9 per cent and hypertension by 7 per cent.

“This study shows a significant incidence of renal, cardiovascular and gastrointestinal side effects in older people, who are prescribed acetaminophen (paracetamol) repeatedly in the UK,” the authors wrote in the study published in the journal Arthritis Care and Research.

Paracetamol has long been recommended as the first line drug treatment for osteoarthritis by many treatment guidelines. Image credit: Unsplash

“Due to its perceived safety, paracetamol has long been recommended as the first line drug treatment for osteoarthritis by many treatment guidelines, especially in older people who are at higher risk of drug-related complications,” said lead researcher Weiya Zhang from the University of Nottingham’s School of Medicine.

“Whilst further research is now needed to confirm our findings, given its minimal pain-relief effect, the use of paracetamol as a first line pain killer for long-term conditions such as osteoarthritis in older people needs to be carefully considered,” Zhang said.