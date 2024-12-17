This Profession Choice Protects You From Alzheimer's Disease: Study Reveals

The findings, published in the British Medical Journal, suggest that working in these professions may have a protective effect against Alzheimer's disease, an age-related condition that progressively deteriorates memory, thinking, and daily functioning.

Taxi drivers can credit protection from Alzheimer's disease to their choice of profession. Image credit: Unsplash

Study finds taxi, ambulance drivers had lowest portion of death due to Alzheimer's disease

Researchers, including those from Massachusetts General Hospital, analysed death data from the United States National Vital Statistics System for adults across 443 different occupations. Of the nearly nine million people whose occupational information was available, almost four percent had Alzheimer's disease listed as a cause of death, the researchers found.

Among the 16,658 taxi drivers, about one percent (171) died from Alzheimer's disease, while 10 of 1,348 ambulance drivers (0.74 percent) died from the neurodegenerative condition. Compared to the general population and all other occupations examined, taxi and ambulance drivers had the lowest proportion of deaths due to Alzheimer's disease.

This trend was not observed in other transport-related jobs, such as bus drivers or aircraft pilots, possibly due to their reliance on pre-determined routes, the authors noted. They also pointed out that the trend was not seen in individuals suffering from other forms of dementia, suggesting that neurological changes in the brain's hippocampus region -- or elsewhere -- among taxi and ambulance drivers may explain the reduced Alzheimer's risk.

The hippocampus, a brain region involved in memory, learning, and decision-making, plays a critical role in spatial memory and navigation. This area is also known to be affected in Alzheimer's disease.

The authors referenced a previous study showing that London taxi drivers had an enhanced hippocampus compared to the general population. However, as this was an observational study, the researchers cautioned that no cause-and-effect conclusions could be drawn.

"In an analysis of nearly all death certificates in the United States, taxi drivers and ambulance drivers, whose jobs require frequent spatial and navigational processing, were found to be the occupations with the two lowest risk-adjusted percentages of deaths due to Alzheimer's disease," the authors wrote.