Tina Ahuja On How Govinda Was Particular About Her Weight: How To Approach This Topic With Children?

Tina Ahuja, daughter of veteran Bollywood actor Govinda, recently spoke about how her dad was conscious about her weight during her teenage days.

The 'Partner' actor would verbalize the slimmest of changes he would notice, while urging her to stay fit and maintain a healthy appearance.

“From my teens, my father was very particular about my figure and weight. Every time he would see a paunch, he’d be like. ‘Dikh raha hai kuch…bahaar nikal raha hai pet, kam karo,’” she said during an interview with Hauterrfly.

Remembering a trip during which she put on a lot of weight, she said, “I remember I had gone to Switzerland, for a shoot for him and I don’t know I loved the milk there. He was shooting and I was drinking milk and hot chocolate and all of that. And by the time we went from Switzerland to London, my pants were not fitting me. He said, ‘Ek ladki sundar lagni chahiye, weight acha hona chahiye.”

“I used to discuss it with him, saying, ‘Papa, I don’t know what has happened to me. I’ve put on so much weight I just can’t walk also. It was him who was like start with one baby step at a time. Slowly getting there but I love my body. Aisa nahi hai ki main khaati nahi hu… main sab khaati hu. I feel very good when I fit into good clothes,” Ahuja said.

While she credits these remarks for helping her stay conscious about her health, it raises an important question about the fine line between motivating someone and potentially causing harm with such comments.

How to approach this topic in a positive way?

Parents should emphasise the health benefits of fitness and balanced nutrition rather than appearance. For instance, discussions can center on feeling energetic, improving strength, or preventing illnesses rather than ‘looking slim.’”

Children often mirror their parents’ habits, she adds. Children are more likely to adopt these practices if parents lead active lifestyles and eat balanced meals. “Engage in family activities like hiking, yoga, or cooking healthy meals together to make health enjoyable.”

Avoid labelling foods as “good” or “bad”; instead, explain their nutritional value. When parents attempt to encourage children positively, it not only improves their health behaviours without lowering self-esteem.

How to maintain a body positive image? Image credit: Unsplash

Strategies to develop a body positive image

Have a growth-oriented mindset: Focus on progress over perfection. Celebrate small victories, such as improved stamina or choosing nutritious snacks, rather than fixating on numbers like weight.

Mindful eating: Savour food, recognize hunger cues, and avoid emotional eating to promote a healthier relationship with food.

Feel positive: Follow social media accounts that promote body positivity and health rather than unrealistic ideals. Focus on your personal health goals, avoiding comparisons.