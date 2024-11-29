Toxic Algae Caused Death Of 350 Elephants In Botswana

Climate changes could have poisoned the water that elephants drank, causing mass deaths of elephants in Botswana, Africa, according to a new study that provided satellite evidence.

In May and June 2020, more than 350 elephants died in northern Botswana under "mysterious" circumstances, according to a report by The Guardian.

While poaching was soon ruled as a cause for these deaths, toxins produced by algae growing in waterholes was suspected to be one, even as evidence has remained inconclusive, researchers, led by those at King's College London, UK, said.

This was because the mass deaths occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic when movements were restricted, thereby preventing the collection of samples at the time, they said.

However, 25 elephant deaths from neighbouring Zimbabwe due to septicaemia or blood poisoning in the same year cast some doubt on algae toxins being the reason for the Botswana deaths, the researchers said.

Elephants in Bostwana were most likely poisoned by waterholes where toxic blooms of blue algae green grew. Image credit: Unsplash

The real cause of mass elephants in deaths in Bostwana

Now, the team has published evidence in the journal Science of The Total Environment, that shows toxic algae was the cause. Satellite data was used to analyse the link between 3000 waterholes and locations where the elephants died.

The analysis revealed that waterholes near the animal remains showed higher levels of algae and repeated "bloom" or algal growth events in 2020 compared to previous years –particularly during the period when the mass deaths occurred.

The animals were very likely poisoned by waterholes where toxic blooms of blue-green algae or cyanobacteria, had developed after a very wet year followed a very dry one, according to the lead author Davide Lomeo, a PhD student in the Department of Geography at King's College London.