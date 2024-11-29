Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 20:26 IST, November 29th 2024

Toxic Algae Caused Death Of 350 Elephants In Botswana

Climate changes could have poisoned the water that elephants drank, causing mass deaths of elephants in Botswana, Africa.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
The elephants in Bostwana were likely poisoned by waterholes where toxic blooms of blue-green algae grew. | Image: Pinterest

Climate changes could have poisoned the water that elephants drank, causing mass deaths of elephants in Botswana, Africa, according to a new study that provided satellite evidence.

In May and June 2020, more than 350 elephants died in northern Botswana under "mysterious" circumstances, according to a report by The Guardian.

While poaching was soon ruled as a cause for these deaths, toxins produced by algae growing in waterholes was suspected to be one, even as evidence has remained inconclusive, researchers, led by those at King's College London, UK, said.

This was because the mass deaths occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic when movements were restricted, thereby preventing the collection of samples at the time, they said.

However, 25 elephant deaths from neighbouring Zimbabwe due to septicaemia or blood poisoning in the same year cast some doubt on algae toxins being the reason for the Botswana deaths, the researchers said.

100+ Elephants Pictures | Download Free Images on Unsplash
Elephants in Bostwana were most likely poisoned by waterholes where toxic blooms of blue algae green grew. Image credit: Unsplash

The real cause of mass elephants in deaths in Bostwana

Now, the team has published evidence in the journal Science of The Total Environment, that shows toxic algae was the cause. Satellite data was used to analyse the link between 3000 waterholes and locations where the elephants died.

The analysis revealed that waterholes near the animal remains showed higher levels of algae and repeated "bloom" or algal growth events in 2020 compared to previous years –particularly during the period when the mass deaths occurred.

The animals were very likely poisoned by waterholes where toxic blooms of blue-green algae or cyanobacteria, had developed after a very wet year followed a very dry one, according to the lead author Davide Lomeo, a PhD student in the Department of Geography at King's College London.

"Botswana is home to a third of all African elephants, and this unprecedented die-off within their largest remaining population underlines the escalating concerns surrounding the impact of drought and climate change on the Okavango Delta (where carcasses were first spotted), one of the most important ecosystems in the world," Lomeo said.

Updated 20:26 IST, November 29th 2024

Recommended

We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.