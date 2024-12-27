Varun Dhawan's Morning Beverage Sparks Debate Over Gut Health

Baby John actor Varun Dhawan faces criticism after his preferred morning drink opened discussion about its adverse effects on gut health.

The actor rested any concerns regarding his morning black coffee habit on the Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast saying he has stopped entertaining the idea of drinking iit on an empty stomach as a result of personal gut health issues.

“See, if you get up in the morning and start with only black coffee, even if you don’t have gut trouble, you will start having,” Varun Dhawan said.

This remark drew criticism from ‘longevity biohacker’ Prashant Desai, who shared his differing opinion on Instagram.

To Varun's claim about black-coffee and its link with gut issues, Prashant said, "C’mon Varun, really? This is so not true. I have been having black coffee for 15 years now after waking up on an empty stomach. No issues whatsoever.”

He highlighted that gut health varies between individuals. “Everyone’s gut is different, like your fingerprint. To say everyone will have gut issues is not true. Varun Dhawan may have had acidity and so be it. Food is personal,” he added.