Published 12:24 IST, December 4th 2024

What Is Brain Workout? 6 Ways To Strengthen Your Mind

Goal-oriented brain exercises can significantly enhance cognitive function.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
What is brain workout? | Image: Pexels

Just as any other part of your body needs time and attention, your brain deserves the same care. While many daily activities naturally engage your brain, research suggests that goal-oriented brain exercises can significantly enhance cognitive function.  

According to Healthline, brain workouts can boost memory, concentration, and focus. It not only helps you perform daily tasks more efficiently but also keeps your mind sharp as you age.  

Here are some popular brain workouts that highly intelligent individuals often incorporate into their daily routines:  

What is brain workout? Image: Pexels

Learn New Dance Moves

Dancing to your favourite music can sharpen your brain. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), learning new steps or moves improves brain processing speed and memory by engaging both the mind and body.  

Engage All Five Senses

Using all five senses simultaneously can strengthen cognitive function. A publication by the National Library of Medicine (NLM) suggests that activities like baking, trying new restaurants, or visiting farmers’ markets can engage your senses, smell, touch, taste, sight, and hearing, enhancing mental sharpness.  

Teach What You’ve Learned

One of the most effective ways to retain new information is by passing it down to others. Explaining concepts helps reinforce your understanding and allows you to identify and correct any mistakes, solidifying your knowledge.  

Listen to Happy Music

A 2017 study titled “Happy Creativity: Listening to Happy Music Facilitates Divergent Thinking” found that listening to uplifting music stimulates creative thinking. Compared to silence, happy tunes encourage innovative solutions and enhance cognitive flexibility.  

What is brain workout? Image: Pexels

Meditation

Meditation is widely known for reducing stress and anxiety, but it also enhances brain function. According to Healthline, meditation improves memory and increases brain plasticity, helping to fine-tune brain abilities.  

Play Card Games

Card games are renowned for enhancing memory and critical thinking skills. They require focus, strategy, and mental agility. Many great minds have a strong enthusiasm for card games due to the cognitive challenge they provide.

Updated 12:24 IST, December 4th 2024

