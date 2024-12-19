What Is Dinga Dinga? Strange Virus Outbreak Alarming Locals And Medical Professionals In Uganda

A strange virus that has recently emerged in Uganda’s Bundibugyo district has left locals and medical professionals scrambling for answers about the mysterious illness, known as ‘Dinga Dinga.’

What is ‘Dinga Dinga’ Virus?

‘Dinga Dinga’ is a mysterious virus that translates to ‘shaking like dancing’, affecting around 300 locals, mostly women and girls on the list.

As per a leading media outlet, people with the Dinga Dinga virus experience uncontrollable body shaking, fever and weakness. And in severe cases, there’s a high chance of experiencing paralysis.

‘Dinga Dinga’ virus' medical intervention

Although there have been no fatalities reported, health officials emphasise the importance of seeking early medical attention. To understand the virus, samples from affected individuals are sent to the Ugandan Ministry of Health for analysis, while patients are being treated with antibiotics.

Dr Kiyita Christopher, the District Health Officer of Bundibugyo, highlighted that people who are affected by the ‘Dinga Dinga’ condition recover within a week.

More about the ‘Dinga Dinga’ virus outbreak in Bundibugyo