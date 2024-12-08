What Is PTSD? Tips To Help Your Kid Overcome Traumas

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, popularly known as PTSD, is a condition where individuals experience anxiety, stress, depression, and other negative emotions following a traumatic event in their lives. These events could include accidents, unexpected relationship breakups, or other life-altering situations.

PTSD can affect anyone, irrespective of age, gender, or ethnicity.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 3.9% of the global population has experienced PTSD at some point in their lives. Particularly, the WHO highlights that women are more susceptible to PTSD than men. Additionally, children who endure unfair or distressing life experiences may also be at heightened risk.

(PTSD. Image: Pexels)

Helping children cope with trauma

The publication Medical Web Today shares actionable tips for supporting children who have undergone traumatic experiences. The recommendations emphasize creating a safe and nurturing environment:

Allow the child to express their emotions, such as crying or talking about their sadness.

Encourage them to convey their feelings through talking, writing, or drawing.

Ensure the child’s safety and meet their basic needs.

Maintain comforting routines, such as regular mealtimes and bedtime stories.

Minimize their exposure to distressing reminders, like news reports about the event.

Empower them with small decisions, such as choosing their outfits, to help restore a sense of control.

Provide additional reassurance at bedtime, such as using a night-light or allowing temporary co-sleeping with a caregiver if necessary.

Discuss their feelings only when they feel ready to open up.

(PTSD. Image: Pexels)

Conclusion